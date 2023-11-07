Accomack Board of Supervisors will have new members in 2024

November 7, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines

Three incumbent members of the Accomack County Board of Supervisors were defeated in Tuesday’s election.

Long time incumbent Ron Wolff was defeated by Captain’s Cove Resident Roger DeGeorges 653 to 541.

Incumbent Paul Muhly lost to Jeff Parks 519 to 479,   incumbent Harris Phillips lost to  Calvin Washington 459 to 434.

Returning to the Board in 2024 are Renita Major, Robert Crockett,  Donald Hart, Billy Joe Tarr, Jackie Phillips and Lisa Cropper Johnson.

Eastern Shore Custom Carts

The addition of the early voting totals added after 10 p.m. tipped the scales in a couple of races putting Jeff Parks ahead of Paul Muhly and Calvin Washington ahead of Harris Phillips.

 

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

November 7, 2023, 11:02 pm
Clear sky
NW
Clear sky
64°F
7 mph
Apparent: 64°F
Pressure: 1013 mb
Humidity: 74%
Winds: 7 mph NW
Windgusts: 36 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:33 am
Sunset: 4:58 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber