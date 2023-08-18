Accomack Board of Supervisors vote to hold public hearing on festival ordinance

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted to conduct a public hearing on an old ordinance regarding musical and entertainment festivals. The ordinance was adopted in the early 1980s but its terms haven’t been enforced.

County Administrator Mike Mason approached the Board during the July meeting saying that the ordinance needed updating. At that meeting a long discussion was held over whether there should be a 200 or a 500 person limit imposed on any outdoor music events in the county.

Some supervisors favored exempting religious organizations, while others questioned if we really needed the ordinance and if it had ever been used.

The Board asked staff at the July meeting to review the ordinance and make recommendations at the August meeting. The staff did so but the overall consensus of the Board was that the ordinance is not necessary and it should be repealed.

Repealing any ordinance requires a public hearing so the board voted to schedule the hearing during the September 20 meeting where in absence of any strong public sentiment to the contrary, it is expected to repeal the ordinance.