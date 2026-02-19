Accomack Board of Supervisors approve plans to remodel former library

The former Accomac Library is one step closer to a new life. The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted to accept the proposed plans for remodeling the former library building for additional County office space.

County staff updated the Board of Supervisors at Wednesday night’s Board meeting on the adaptive-reuse project, announcing that final architectural plans have now been received and are under review.

The project, first presented to the Board in September with 35 percent plans, has moved steadily forward. Recent work has included meetings with architects and designers to finalize building code details, mechanical and electrical systems, and interior finishes. Officials also reviewed audio-visual equipment options and room layouts.

One notable change involves public meeting space. The renovated facility will feature two large meeting rooms — one at just under 1,300 square feet and another at 900 square feet — both significantly larger than the current 630-square-foot Board Chambers.

The project’s original budget stands at just under 1.5 million dollars, with roughly 962 thousand dollars remaining. However, an unexpected cost for a new septic system, including design, permitting, and installation, has prompted a request for an additional 125 thousand dollars in the county’s fiscal year 2027 budget.

Next steps include completing the county’s review of final plans, submitting septic permits to the Virginia Department of Health, negotiating pricing with the contractor in early March, and issuing a purchase order so construction can begin.

If all moves forward as planned, the long-vacant library building will soon begin its transformation into a modern, expanded community meeting space.