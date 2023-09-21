Accomack accepts grant money for Airport project

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday night to supplement grants from the FAA and the State Department of Aviation to make improvements at the Accomack County Airport specifically the construction of the 2-1 Turnaround Construction Project.

Accomack County has been awarded two (2) Federal/FAA grants and one (1) State/DOAV grant for the Airport Runway 2-1 Turnaround Construction Project. This project was originally approved by the Board during the FY23 Budget process, however, the construction bids came in over budget and additional funding was needed. The new estimated total cost of the project is $1,364,600 and the FAA and DOAV have committed to funding 98% of that amount. The remaining 2% will be required local match and the responsibility of Accomack County. Local funding in the amount of $11,000 was already approved by the Board in the FY23 Budget. An additional $16,292 will be needed to supplement that local funding and is available in the Airport Enterprise Fund.

The vote authorized county officials to execute the necessary documents associated with these grants. The $16,292 will be paid from the Airport Enterprise Fund.

