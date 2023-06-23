At Wednesday night’s Accomack County Board of Supervisors meeting, a public hearing was held on a proposal to amend the County boat ramp sticker ordinance to allow businesses such as charter boats and kayak tours. As the ordinance reads now, everyone who parks at a county ramp must display a sticker and could be fined if one is not affixed to the vehicle.

County Administrator Mike Mason gave an in depth explanation of the ordinance, its implementation and the results over the time it has been in effect. One of the key numbers was the cost versus return. Mason reported that in 2022 it cost the County $11,000 to implement the program and it took in just a little over $14,000 in revenue. It was originally hoped that the program would generate revenue to help maintain the county ramps but the results have shown that very little additional revenue has resulted.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Department reported that 59 citations were issued during 2022.

A single speaker said that while he supported the proposal that the fees charged are way to low. While stickers are provided free of charge to tax paying residents of Accomack County, out of state fishermen often can not register on line or go to the Treasuresrs office to purchase a sticker. It was stated that they often arrive early in the morning and at many of the ramp sites there is little or no internet connectivity and the Treasurers office is not open.

The point was raised that it doesn’t make sense to make someone display a sticker if they are just visiting the ramp sites to observe wildlife or a sunset.

Supervisor Ron Wolf then commented that he had an alternative suggestion. Wolf explained that the ordinance should be revised to require only vehicles with boat trailers attached should be required to display a sticker. Wolf then made a motion to table the issue to give staff a month to determine the effects of his proposal.

The Board voted to table the issue and schedule it to be revisited during the July meeting.