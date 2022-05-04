At the April 20 Accomack County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Administrator Mike Mason told the Board that while a town hall style meeting is scheduled to obtain citizen input on how to spend $3.1 million from a second tranche of ARPA funding and the anticipated $420,000 in cigarette tax revenue there are three areas that should be considered priorities by the Board

The first is to use between $892,000 and $1,563,00 to cover the county’s share of the 911 communication project. Mason said that this would result in the county not having to issue debt to cover its share.

The second priority would set aside $50,000 for a sewer collection system feasibility study in the Wattsville area. HRSD is currently planning to review sanitary sewer options in Northern Accomack County but any associated collection system will be the responsibility of the County. The study will improve the County’s ability to obtain grant funds for the project.

The third priority would be a $500,000 set aside to help expand broadband to a substantial portion of the seaside that isn’t included in the original $12 million grant money.

The Town Hall meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 5 at 6 p.m. at Metompkin Elementary School in Parksley which will give the general public the opportunity to comment and add their priorities to the Board for its consideration.

