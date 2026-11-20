The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted to schedule a public hearing on solar zoning as part of the con sent agenda at Wednesday’s regular monthly meeting,

The Accomack County Planning Commission is recommending that supervisors reject a proposed zoning amendment that would make it easier for large-scale solar facilities to locate in several additional areas of the county.

The commission voted unanimously, seven to nothing, to recommend denial of the amendment following a public hearing October 14th. No one spoke either for or against the proposal.

The amendment would allow utility-scale, ground-mounted solar facilities in agricultural, business, industrial and Village Development zoning districts, provided developers first obtain a conditional use permit.

Currently, utility-scale solar projects are allowed only in the county’s Industrial District and require a conditional use permit.

The Planning Commission cited two reasons for its recommendation.

Commission members said large solar installations could be a mismatch for some areas of the county, particularly Village Development districts, where residential and mixed uses are common.

They also expressed concern about preserving as much farmland as possible, consistent with the county’s Comprehensive Plan.

However, the county says it is required by state law to adopt the ordinance amendment.

Virginia legislation, approved by the General Assembly and signed into law, requires local governments to provide a path for certain ground-mounted solar facilities through the conditional use permit process in agricultural, business, industrial and mixed-use zoning districts.

The proposed amendment does not automatically approve solar projects in those areas. Developers would still have to go through a public hearing before the Planning Commission and another before the Board of Supervisors.

The regulations also address setbacks, fencing, landscaping, visual screening, stormwater management, wildlife protection and eventual removal of solar equipment when a facility is decommissioned.

The public hearing is scheduled for the Board’s December meeting.