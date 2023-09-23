Accomack Board of Supervisors Repeals Outdoor Entertainment Ordinance

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors repealed an ordinance that placed restrictions on outdoor musical or entertainment festivals. The ordinance was passed in the early 1980s but no one remembered it ever being used. At the July meeting it was brought up by County Administrator Mike Mason who recommended updating it.

A discussion ensued with some supervisors questioning the need for the restrictions since it was largely unused.

The ordinance limited attendance to these events to 200 attendees. Supervisor Renita Major was concerned that some outdoor church related events could easily draw more than the 200 attendees allowed and wondered how a church could control the number of people who show up.

Mason said that if it were to be the Board’s pleasure to remove the ordinance, it would require a public hearing to be scheduled.

At the August meeting it was voted to hold the public hearing at the September regular meeting.

During public comment, Don Rusick of Onancock, who is among a handful of citizens opposed to the proposed music pavilion in that town, spoke in opposition to removing the ordinance. Rusick told the Board that the ordinance protected adjoining landowners from having a large scale outdoor concert on nearby property.

Supervisor Ron Wolf asked Supervisor and former Sheriff Robert Crockett if the county had a noise ordinance and if so was it enforced by the Sheriff’s Department. Crockett responded yes to both questions.

The Board then voted unanimously to repeal the ordinance.