As is their custom, the Accomack County Board fo Supervisors recognized the Valedictorians from the County’s four high schools at their monthly meeting Wednesday night.

The Valedictorians are:

Kendyl Farell – Chincoteague High School

Logan Stapleton – Arcadia High School

Laura Shelton Bull – Nandua High School

Nikki Madison Crockett – Tangier High School

The certificates of commendation were presented by the member of the Board from each of the districts in which the students reside.