The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to approve a request from the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence for $250,000 in ARPA funding to be used to complete construction of two buildings in the old GF Horne complex in Onancock.

Speaking for ESCADV, past President Peaches Dodge updated the Board on the progress to date of the project. Dodge said that of the $1.7 million needed to rehab all three buildings approximately $650,000 has been raised through individual and corporate donations and state and federal grants and the sale of the existing offices and the duplex facility that housed clients. Dodge said that local individuals and groups have donated 1800 hours to help with the project.

She also added that some of those funds won’t be available until 2023 and that the organization badly needed the participation of the County in order to continue construction and have the site up and running later this year.

Dodge said that when the living quarters are ready, clients can be moved from motels into the facility resulting in fewer expenses.

Supervisor Jackie Phillips said he was proud of the work that has been put into making this a reality and congratulated Dodge and ESCADV for the progress they have made to this point. Phillips also said that “the County needs to be a part of this as well”.

The motion was made and passed unanimously to dedicate the full amount requested from ARPA funding to the project.

