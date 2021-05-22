Since COVID began both counties have been actively pursuing available grant funding to help businesses and individuals recover lost revenues due to the pandemic. At Wednesday night’s meeting, the Board heard a presentation from Elaine Meil, Executive Director of the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission on a Community Development Block Grant opportunity. The $1.2 million grant has already been authorized and the vote was to merely authorize the generation of the documents necessary to implement the program.

The grant will help provide rent/mortgage relief, reopening expenses for 33 small businesses and meals and/or PPE for 4170 individuals in need. Meil did say with the pandemic on the wane PPE may not be as necessary.

Meil said that in order to provide these benefits, the County will be forming partnerships with multiple entities including the ANPDC, Eastern Shore Area on Aging, the Eastern Shore Community Services Board, the Eastern Shore Foundation, and the Boys and Girls Club.

.