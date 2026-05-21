Accomack Board of Supervisors tables ordinance to adopt new state resiliency requirements

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors has delayed action on a proposed environmental zoning ordinance tied to new state resiliency requirements addressing flooding and sea-level rise.

At Wednesday’s meeting, supervisors voted unanimously to table the measure until June while county staff gathers more information and explores possible changes for properties on the Eastern Shore’s seaside.

The proposal would amend Accomack County’s Chesapeake Atlantic Preservation Area Overlay District, known as CAPA. The county Planning Commission had unanimously recommended approval back in March.

County officials say the changes are designed to strengthen environmental protections and improve long-term resiliency against coastal flooding, storm surge, and rising sea levels.

One of the biggest concerns raised by supervisors involved land disturbance rules. Under the proposal, projects disturbing more than 2,500 square feet — including homes and parking areas require engineering studies to evaluate flooding and environmental impacts.

Supervisor Donald Hart said those studies add thousands of dollars to the cost of building a small home.

Supervisor Billy Joe Tarr asked that the vote be postponed until staff could clarify how the ordinance would affect property owners countywide.

Assistant County Administrator and Economic Development Director Lea Pambid told supervisors the resiliency changes are required by the state for bayside areas, but not necessarily for the seaside.

The ordinance would also require resiliency assessments for development projects seeking encroachments into Resource Protection Areas, or RPAs. Those areas include tidal wetlands, shorelines, connected wetlands, and 100-foot buffer zones along waterways.

Additional provisions in the proposal include protections for mature trees and exemptions for forestry operations regulated by the Virginia Department of Forestry.

County planners emphasized that existing environmental oversight would remain in place, including water quality impact assessments and reviews by the Board of Zoning Appeals.

The proposed amendments also establish stronger penalties for violations, including civil fines of up to five-thousand dollars per day and additional penalties imposed by the Board of Supervisors.

The Board is expected to revisit the ordinance during its June meeting, with possible revisions that could remove some requirements from the seaside portion of the county.