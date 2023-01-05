The Accomack County Board of Supervisors conducted their organizational meeting. Wednesday night.

The Board elected Supervisor Robert D. Crockett as Chairman for the 2023 year. Supervisor Harris Phillips will serve as vice chair.

The Board also voted to move the meeting location back to the Supervisors chamber in the County Administration Building in Accomac. The Board has been meeting at Metompkin Elementary School in Parksley since the beginning of the COVID epidemic. Supervisor Donald Hart made the motion that stated that the meetings will be held in the Supervisors room in Accomack unless the Chairman, Vice Chairman and the County Administrator agree there is a need to hold one at Metompkin Elementary.

