During public comments at the Accomack County Board of Supervisors Wednesday night, Ann Williams and Wayne Bell addressed the Board on the need for infant and toddler day care. Williams introduced Bell who is already well known for his civic activity on the Shore and who now represents Child Harbor, a professional child care service in Hampton Roads and has shown interest in opening a day care center near Accomac, following the announcement that Jean Steelman is closing Belle Croft School and retiring.

Williams requested the Board and provide support. County Administrator Mike Mason said that because of the current financial situation with the COVID-19 crisis it wouldn’t be possible for the county to lend financial support at this time but that the Board might consider making available any county property that might be available might be made available for the use of a daycare facility.

Mason suggested a couple of sites, including the Whispering Pines property, but cautioned that while the Board might support Children’s Harbor, an RFP would have to be advertised and any group or individual that might be interested could respond as well.

The Board decided to request that staff prepare a proposal and present it to the Board at a future meeting.

