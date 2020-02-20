A request by the Accomack County Fire and Rescue Commission allow fire departments to submit audits every three years instead of annually as now required was turned down by the Board of Supervisors. Supervisor Robert Crockett said that you can’t do an audit once every three years. Crockett said that the Commission will receive more funding due to anticipated increases in county revenue will increase fire company support by approximately $4000 a year or about the cost of one of the audits. Crockett said that the county provides funding between $128,000 and $140,000 per year to fire companies.

Supervisor Ron Wolff said that despite a provision that withholds county funding from any fire company that does not submit an audit, that some don’t cooperate leaving money on the table.

Wolff said that 25% of real estate tax revenues go into fire and rescue .

Crockett said that it would be unfair to other entities which receive more than $10,000 a year and are required to conduct annual audits. He said that the requirement should pertain to all entities that receive county funding.

The Board voted unanimously to deny the request.

.