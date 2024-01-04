Accomack Board conducts annual organizational meeting

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors conducted their annual reorganizational meeting Wednesday night at the Board chambers in Accomac.

The Board re-elected Supervisor Robert Crockett to continue as Chairman for another year. Supervisor Jackie Phillips was elected Vice Chairman. Both votes were unanimous.

The Board also assigned members to serve as liaisons to the various committees and constitutional officers in the County. Meetings will be held on the third Wednesday each month at 5 pm at the Board chambers in Accomac.

The regularly scheduled January meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday January 17.