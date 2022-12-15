The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday night to fund its portion of the matching funds required to rebuild the existing 911 system. Accomack’s share is $786,667 or 66.6 % based on the county’s population vs. Northampton. The funds will be drawn from ARPA funds committed to the county in the spring. Project Director Jeff Flournoy said that the 911 Commission is poised to enter into a contract to begin implementing the project by the end of the current calendar year.

The total project is estimated to cost $9,305,400. $8,320,000 is covered by a Federal grant leaving the budget gap at $1,180,000 with Accomack paying two thirds and Northampton the remaining amount.

The use of ARPA funding will eliminate the need for the counties to borrow money to fulfill their obligation on the project. The funding comes from the second tranche of federal money totaling $3,138,002 that was received in the Spring. Of that $1,893,740 has been designated to improve broadband reception, $250,000 has been designated toward the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence facility, and the $786,667 for the new 911 system. That leaves an uncommitted balance of $205,595.

The proposed new 911 system is expected to improve radio reception for fire and police agencies over 90% of Accomack and Northampton counties.