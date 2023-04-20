The Accomack County Board of Supervisors agreed Wednesday night to authorize the County Administrator to execute a Sewer Transfer and Service agreement with the Hampton Roads Sanitation District.

The agreement sets the parameters for the HRSD’s use of the County’s existing waste water system to connect with the sewage treatment facility in Onancock which is currently operated by HRSD. The Accomack County Sewer System currently starts at the Melfa Industrial Park and terminates just east of the Town of Onancock’s pump station on Hartman Avenue.

The agreement effectively ends the County’s involvement in providing sewer services in the central Accomack area.

County staff recommended the approval of the agreement with some minor changes.

Details of the agreement are available on the County website.

Current plans are to initially connect the towns of Exmore, Nassawadox, Onancock and possibly Wachapreague and Accomac. Other towns may connect in the future.