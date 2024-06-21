Accomack Board approves waivers to green light massive development in Onley/Onancock

By Linda Cicoira

Accomack supervisors unanimously voted to change zoning and approve a conditional use permit Thursday clearing the way for Developer Chris Carbaugh to construct 465 housing units between Lankford Highway and Fairgrounds Road in the Onley/Onancock area.

Officials said work on the 96-acre project will not start until after the growing season. No one from the public signed up to comment at hearings held just before the action. Included in the plans were 17 conditions and seven waivers. Construction will be done in phases

“This is the right project, at the right place, and at the right time,” Deputy County Administrator for Community and Economic Development Lee Pambid said.

Plans include 312 apartments in 13 buildings with 24 units per building, 22 loft apartments above commercial structures, 55 townhouses, and 76 duplexes. Amenities will include pools, clubhouses, basketball and tennis courts, sidewalks, walking trails, a community square, centralized mailboxes and dumpsters, and a kayak launch.

About 4.5 acres additional with frontage on Fairgrounds Road was excluded from the application and will retain the current business designation.

“We think this is an exciting project for the Eastern Shore of Virginia,” Carbaugh said. “We have the opportunity to open the much-needed housing for current and future residents. We are aware of the housing needs” for the Navy, Spaceport, and others at Wallops.

Chairman Robert Crockett and Supervisor Jackie Phillips were also excited.

“If this is not an appropriate place then we have no place,” said Crockett.

“It’s a great opportunity,” said Phillips, who is the supervisor for that district. “The planning commission did a great job,” he added.