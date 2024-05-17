Accomack Board approves two year extension to use permit for Captain’s Cove Development

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to approve a request by Mariner Hastings, which is seeking to construct a mixed use development consisting of 140 townhouses near Captain’s Cove in Greenbackville for a two year extension on the conditional use permit. Three citizens spoke at the public hearing all of whom were opposed. Supervisor Roger DeGeorges told the Board that the issue was key in his defeating 20 year Supervisor Ron Wolfe in the last election and that the vast majority of Captain’s Cove residents opposed the project.

Among the complaints voiced by those who spoke, was that there are still many available building lots at Captain’s Cove and that concerns were expressed that the water quality could be further diminished with the addition of the new housing units.

The Board voted 7-2 to approve the extension with Supervisors DeGeorges, who represents Captain’s Cove, and Hart voting against the motion.

.