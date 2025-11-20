Accomack Board approves rezoning of Darby Farm for Va. Space

November 20, 2025
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

Following a scheduled public hearing, the Accomack County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning of the Darby Farm in Assawoman.

At it’s last meeting, the Accomack County Planning Commission gave a unanimous recommendation to rezone a significant parcel of land to support the growing aerospace industry. The vote was 9-0 in favor of the conditional rezoning of the Virginia Space Darby Farm site.

The application proposed changing the zoning of the nearly 370-acre property from Agricultural to Industrial. This change would allow for the manufacturing, production, fabrication, and assembly of aerospace equipment and launch vehicles, as well as associated uses like offices and storage.

The Planning Commission recommendation came with several conditions, or “proffers,” that were part of the application. These included a commitment from the applicant to conduct annual training sessions for local volunteer fire and rescue departments to prepare for potential emergencies at the facility. Additionally, the proffers specified  the exact types of industrial uses permitted, with some uses specifically prohibited.

Preston Ford in Keller

A key point of discussion during that meeting was the possibility of “hot test firing” on the site. While the applicant did not formally proffer against this, they did state a preference for these activities to take place on the island proper, considering the Darby Farm as a last resort. According to attorney John Custis, in the unlikely event that a hot fire would have to be done on the site, it would have to be approved by the planning commission and the Board of Supervisors.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

November 20, 2025, 6:37 am
Overcast clouds
N
Overcast clouds
43°F
4 mph
Apparent: 40°F
Pressure: 1023 mb
Humidity: 87%
Winds: 4 mph N
Windgusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:48 am
Sunset: 4:48 pm
© 2025 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru

Member of the

esva chamber