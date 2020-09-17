The Accomack County Board of Supervisors approved a request from the Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation to change the names of some of the rooms in the new facility. The Foundation requested that the Eastern Shore Room located in the new regional library and heritage center to the Brooks Miles Barns Archive Room. The Foundation also requested that the Children’s Room be changed to the Arthur W, Perdue Children’s Room. The Foundation also requested that the Children’s Study Room be changed to the Frances Bibbins Latimer Children’s Study Room. All requests followed the guidance outlined in the County’s policy governing naming of County property.

The board voted unanimously to approve the requests.

