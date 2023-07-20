It appears that no matter what happens, it is likely going to cost Accomack County more to recycle trash. Both counties received notice on June 26, that its long time recycling service provider, Tidewater Fibre Corporation would be ending single-stream recycling service on the Eastern Shore as of July 31. The move left the county in the situation of having to find an alternative quickly.

Tidewater F’ibre was charging the County $70 per ton to hall and process the County’s recyclables. Staff learned that Tidewater F’ibre was willing to continue processing recyclables delivered to their facility in Chesapeake at $150 per ton, over double the old rate for hauling and processing.

County staff contacted numerous firms and received one proposal from Shore Waste LLC to haul and process. Shore Waste proposed a rate of $130 per ton which leaves the County with a $3200 per month budget gap.

Staff is asking the Board to accept the proposal from Shore Waste on a month to month basis to give it time to issue a Request for Proposals to determine if there are additional options available for this service.

Staff also asked the Board to consider using FY24 contingency fund money to fill the gap.

The Board voted to approve the request.