The Accomack County Board of Supervisors authorized County Administrator to persue the creation of a contractural agreement that would allow the County to use $100,000 in Cares Act monty to compliment the existing ANPDC rent and mortgage assistance program administered by the Accomack Northampton Planning District Commission. The ANPDC provided financial assistance for rent eligible households facing eviction or foreclosure. In order to be eligible, rent or mortgage payment must be past due beginning April 1, 2020 until the program ends. Adding money to the program that would expand the gross household income eligibility limits of the current program from 80% of medium Family Income based on family size to 150% of the Area Medium Income of 484,000 in order to reach more people in need of assistance. Rent caps would be the same for each program. The costs associates with this expansion will be funded from CARES Act funding the County has already received. The ANPDC will administer the program for Accomack County residents. According to County Administrator Mike Mason, the CARES Act funding is requiored to be spent by December 21, 2020.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously approved a motion to proceed with the program.

.