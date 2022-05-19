The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to add two parcels of land to the Accomack County Enterprise Zone. One of the parcels is located on Lankford Highway in Mappsville and the other will be the site of the Rocket Lab assembly building on Causeway Road near the Wallops Island gate. The building will be used to assemble the Neutron Rocket which will be able to ferry supplies to the ISS, but could send humans into space in the future.

The Board voted unanimously to approve the expansion of the Enterprise Zone to include both parcels.

