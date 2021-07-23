The Accomack County Board of Supervisors amended a memorandum of understanding with the Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority that would remove eight areas originally proposed for construction of broadband access in the county. These areas have been identified as having service from Spectrum.

CARES Act rules disqualify areas that are already served from receiving government funding.

Accomack County also should receive funding from the State to expand broadband coverage but that is limited to new customers and not individuals who receive Spectrum as well.

The purpose of the program is to expand broadband service to unserved areas.