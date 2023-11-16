Accomack Board agrees to implement results of an employee compensation study

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted to implement recommendation from an Accomack County employee compensation and classification study that showed that county salaries are 15.9% below market which resulted from data presented prior to the recent overall 7% increase approved for the 23-4-24 budget cycle. The current rate with that considered is 8.9% below market.

The study was completed by PayPoint HR.

During a discussion it was revealed that fully funding the recommendation would cost approximately $1.8 million but the Board has already set aside $1 million fifty thousand dollars to bring the County up to the recommendations. County Administrator Mike Mason also stated that added funding from the State to compensate Constitutional Officers will bring the total amount already funded to approximately $1.3 million. Mason cautioned reading to much into the overall figures as there is wide disparity in recommended salary increases by position.

Supervisor Renita Major made the motion to implement 73% of the study’s recommendation for this cycle with the remaining 27% added during next year’s budget.

Supervisor Robert Crockett said that he wanted to make sure the public understands that the allocated funding is already in the current budget and not a new budget item.

The decisions on who gets what raise will hinge on the recommendations of the report.