Accomack Board Adopts FY 27 Budget

Accomack County has adopted its fiscal year 2027 budget, and the plan reflects a cautious approach as officials balance rising costs with a focus on long-term stability. The budget was passed by the Board of Supervisors at a special meeting on April 8.

The total budget comes in at just over $86 million, a slight decrease from the current year. That drop is largely due to reduced spending on capital projects and lower debt obligations, even as day-to-day operating costs continue to rise.

The county’s operating budget will increase by a little more than three percent, with much of that growth directed toward public education. Schools will see an additional $632,000 in funding, continuing a trend of prioritizing education despite tighter overall spending.

To help pay for the budget, county leaders approved a small increase in the real estate tax rate. At the same time, many property owners may see higher tax bills due to a significant rise in assessed property values. Officials say the increase is necessary to maintain services without taking on new debt.

County employees are also expected to see modest pay raises of around two to three percent, with the possibility of a small bonus depending on state funding decisions.

On the savings side, Accomack is holding the line on hiring with a continued freeze in place and is relying in part on existing fund balances. The county is also adding more than one million dollars to its rainy day fund to strengthen financial reserves.

Fees for some services, including landfill use and building permits, will increase as well.

In the end, county leaders describe the budget as a careful balance — maintaining core services like schools and public safety, while avoiding new borrowing and preparing for economic uncertainty ahead.