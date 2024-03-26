Accomack Board holds Public Hearing on FY 24/25 Budget

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors conducted a public hearing on the proposed FY24/25 budget following a public hearing Monday. The $83,723,685 budget is an increase of 7.254% over the FY23/24 budget. The budget includes no tax increases as the increase in real estate assessment values is offset by an 11.1 cent decrease in the tax rate. Assessment notices were recently sent out and include a comparison for each taxpayer with the previous year’s bill. The estimated tax total computed with the new rate is also included. Personal Property Tax rates remain the same as last year.

The budget includes funding for wastewater needs at the Northern end of the County. It also includes funding for a consultant to review the County’s subdivision and zoning ordinances removing unnecessary barriers to housing construction. It also provides funding to purchase property to be used as a carrot to incentivize a large, attainable housing project. It pays for construction of a pump station to provide the Whispering Pines property access to the HRSD Accomac Wastewater Spur and continues derelict building removal efforts.

The budget also fully funds the 2023 recommendations from the employee comp and class study. It also provides for a 1% Cost of Living Increase effective in December of this year. It also provides seed funding to implement employee Focus Group suggestions and provides Phase 2 funding to rehabilitate the old library building for use as County office space.

Virginia requires a 7 day waiting period before the budget becomes officially adopted and the Board will reconvene April 1 at 5 p.m. to vote on adopting the budget.