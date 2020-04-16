The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted to accept a FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant in the amount of $1,510,062 to elevate eight structures in the Saxis, Sanford areas and one on Plantation Road near Onancock. The grant requires a local cost share that will be repaid entirely by the individual property owners as a condition of receiving the grant funded services. Administration of the grant will be outsourced to the A-NPDC which has managed similar grants for the County in the past. Completion of all of the projects outlined in the grant is expected to take 3 years. The motion was passed unanimously.

