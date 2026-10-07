Accomack awarded $1.25 million for Horntown Housing Improvements

Accomack County has been awarded a $1.25 million Community Development Block Grant to improve housing and address septic and well needs in the Horntown community.

The funding will support rehabilitation of existing homes, demolition of derelict structures and replacement of occupied homes that are beyond repair, according to Eric Horito, director of housing development for the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission.

For homes requiring substantial reconstruction, the existing structures will be demolished and new homes built on their original footprints. The project will also fund critical septic and well upgrades at targeted properties.

The commission submitted the grant application to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development on behalf of Accomack County on July 1.

Although the county has received notice of the award, the official award letter and state contract are still pending. Project setup and procurement can begin once the contract is executed.

“Optimistically, we hope to see work start in late fall or early winter, though that timeline depends on state administrative processing,” Horito said.

The Horntown Community Improvement Implementation Grant is among 17 projects receiving a combined $22.7 million in funding announced by Gov. Abigail Spanberger. The statewide awards will support housing, downtown revitalization and infrastructure improvements, alongside $9.7 million in local leveraged investments.

Virginia’s Community Development Block Grant program is administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development using federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.