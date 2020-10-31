Accomack County reported four new COVID-19 test positives in Saturday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. Virginia processed 92 tests in Saturday’s report for a test positive rate of 4.3%.

Virginia reported 1,152 COVID-19 test positives in Saturday’s report with 399 additional probable cases.

Current hospitalizations fell by 10 to 753 statewide according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Seven additional confirmed COVID deaths were reported statewide with four additional probable deaths.

