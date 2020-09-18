During the Accomack County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday night Supervisor Paul Muhle asked if a letter could be drafted asking for financial help from Northampton County for the new Eastern Shore Regional Library. Board Chair Renita Major said that the Heritage Center will include a lot of material from Northampton as well as Accomack. Supervisor Robert Crockett said that Francis Bibbins Lattimer for whom the Children’s Learning room was named was a resident of Northampton as well.

The Board agreed and requested the County Administrator’s office to draft the request.

Meanwhile the Eastern Shore Public Library and C. D. Marsh Jewelers have joined forces to help fund construction of a MakerSpace at the new Eastern Shore of Virginia Regional Library and Heritage Center currently under construction in Parksley, Virginia.

What is a maker space? Maker Spaces have been installed in public libraries to provide the technology, equipment and space to foster creativity and invention. Many think of maker spaces as a room with 3-D printers, but the concept covers a broader scope and is more flexible. ESPL’s maker space will focus on audio-visual technology needed for creating videos and recordings in a sound studio. This provides equity for students needing to create videos for class. Historians can record oral histories and podcasts. Businesses can record advertisements and training videos. The ESPL Maker Space will enable ESVA residents to better respond to our changing world of communication.

To fund this project, C. D. Marsh Jewelers has created a custom design “Beyond Books” bracelet of its signature Chesapeake Bay bangle. The bracelet is a sterling silver cuff with two shape choices: flat or the traditional curve.

To place your order, go to espl.org/fundraisers or call Marsh Jewelers at (757) 787-3333. Each bracelet is $125, plus tax, and shipping is available. Personalized engraving on the back of the bracelet is available for a small additional fee. Stop by the jeweler’s at 25 Market Street in Onancock to be sized to ensure correct fitting.

Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and a portion of the purchase of the bracelet can be tax deductible as a contribution to the “Maker Space” at the new ESVA Regional Library.

If you need additional information, please contact the Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation office at 757-787-2500.

