The COVID numbers for both counties released Monday by the Virginia Department of Health showed no new test positives, no hospitalizations and no additional deaths in either county for Friday as of 5 p.m. The 7 day average for test positives in Accomack County is three per day while reports approximately one. The 7 day average of cases per 100,000 of the population is 10.6 for Accomack County and 11 for Northampton, while the statewide 7 day average per 100 thousand population Monday was 16.2.

Not signal the end of COVID on the Eastern Shore, but it does reflect a trend that we have experienced over the last month that shows a dwindling number of daily cases reported here.

As of Friday November 26 Accomack County residents have received 42,363 total vaccine doses or 78.2% of residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 72.2% of the Accomack County population is fully vaccinated and 14.6% have received the third dose.

Northampton leads the way in vaccinations on the Shore with 89.3% of the residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and 84.4% who are fully vaccinated. 22.1% of the residents have had the booster shot.

