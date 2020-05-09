Accomack and Northampton County both added to cases and hospitalizations in Saturday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, a day after both counties added no new cases.

Accomack County added 33 new COVID-19 cases bringing its total to 496. Accomack also added one new hospitalization, bringing the overall total to 23.

Northampton County added 10 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 159. Northampton did not add any hospitalizations and remains at nine total.

Neither County added any new deaths, Accomack remains at seven and Northampton at five.

Accomack County remains in 2nd place for Virginia case count and Northampton also remains in 4th.

Virginia added 812 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, for a confirmed total of 22,086. Virginia also has 1,110 probable positives according to the Virginia Department of Health. Virginia added 104 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, bringing the overall total to 3,143 confirmed hospitalizations and 21 probable. The Virginia Department of Health also reported 14 new confirmed deaths, bringing the State’s total to 801, with 26 probable deaths.

Virginia processed 7,732 tests on Friday, for a positive case rate of 10.5%. Virginia has now processed 150,952 tests.

The number of cases and hospitalizations reflect totals since the beginning of the pandemic in mid March. Many of those victims have recovered.

