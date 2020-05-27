Accomack and Northampton County added a death each in Wednesday morning’s COVID-19 report from the Virginia Department of Health and the Eastern Shore officially crossed the 1,000 case mark.

Accomack County reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 780 overall. The Eastern Shore Health District reported Tuesday approximately 300 of the poultry plant testing had not been added to official numbers yet, but not all of them would be attributed to Accomack and Northampton County. The additional death brings Accomack’s total to 12. Hospitalizations were flat, remaining at 42.

In Northampton, four new cases were reported, bringing the County’s total to 225. Northampton reported two additional hospitalizations, for an overall total since the end of February of 23. Northampton’s COVID-19 death count now stands at 18.

Outbreaks for the Eastern Shore remain unchanged.

50 tests were processed in these numbers, for a test positive rate of 52%. The Eastern Shore has now processed 3,425 tests, for an overall test positive rate of 29.3%.

Virginia added 836 new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday mornings report, and the state total case count now stands at 38,276. 71 additional probable cases were added, for an overall total of 1,973.

56 new hospitalizations were added in the report, for an overall total of 4,351 since the end of February, and three more probable COVID-19 hospitalizations were added, for a total of 34. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported a third day of increased COVID-19 hospitalizations. Current confirmed and pending result COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 56, bringing the current total to 1,459. Confirmed current COVID-19 hospitalizations went up by 24 and now stand at 1,015. Virginia still has 4,300 hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients.

Virginia reported 27 new deaths, crossing the 1,200 mark for 1,202 total, and 18 probable COVID-19 deaths were reported for a total of 79.

These numbers are the result of 9,795 processed tests, for a state test positive rate of 8.5%. Virginia has now processed 275,074 tests.