Accomack and Northampton County added to their case count in Sunday morning’s COVID-19 report from the Virginia Department of Health. Accomack added nine new cases, bringing the County’s total to 42. Northampton added two new confirmed cases, bringing their total to seven. The Eastern Shore now has a total of 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the Eastern Shore Health District has reported 15 hospitalizations from COVID-19. The Health District reports 237 test results for COVID-19 have been received. The report also includes two outbreaks on the Eastern Shore due to what it refers to as ‘congregate settings.’

Virginia added 484 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sunday morning’s report, bringing the State’s total to 8,537. This is the total case count, not the total current case count. 19 new deaths were also reported, bringing the State total to 277.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 1,422 Virginians have been hospitalized from COVID-19 and 54,733 people have been tested.

ShoreDailyNews.com mistakenly reported Saturday the Eastern Shore added no new COVID-19 cases. Accomack County reported five new cases, for a county total of 33. Northampton reported no new cases Saturday, which left their total at five. The Eastern Shore’s total case count as of Saturday morning was 38.

