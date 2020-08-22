Accomack County reported two additional COVID-19 test positives on Saturday morning, and one additional COVID-19 hospitalization. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 88 tests in Saturday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 2.2%.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,091 additional COVID-19 test positives in Saturday’s report with 117 addition probable cases.

However, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current hospitalizations fell by 13 to 863 statewide.

Virginia added five additional COVID-19 deaths statewide with two additional probable deaths.

Virginia processed 16,339 tests in Saturday’s report for a test positive rate of 6.6%.

.