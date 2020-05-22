Another quiet day in reporting for COVID-19 and the Eastern Shore. Accomack County added two new COVID-19 cases for a total of 711, and added no new hospitalizations and deaths, which remain at 40 and 11.

Northampton County reported no new COVID-19 cases, remaining at 206, and one new hospitalization, bringing the total to 19. Northampton’s deaths also remained unchanged at 16.

The numbers from the Eastern Shore came from 176 processed tests, for a test positive rate of 1.13%.

Virginia added 780 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Friday’s report, for an overall total of 33,208, as well as 33 new probable COVID-19 cases, for a total of 1,742.

51 new confirmed hospitalizations were reported, for a statewide total of 4,117, and one new probable hospitalization, for a total of 28. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports more falling numbers with current hospitalizations. Current confirmed and pending COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 32 and now stands at 1,459, and current confirmed hospitalizations fell by 6 to 995. Virginia has 4,189 hospital beds available.

Virginia reported 36 new deaths, bringing the state’s confirmed total to 1,100, and one new probable COVID-19 death, for a total of 36.

Virginia processed 6,543 tests in Friday’s numbers for a positive test rate of 11.92%.

.