Accomack reported two additional COVID-19 test positives in Monday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other Eastern Shore COVID metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 61 tests for a test positive rate of 3.2%.

Virginia reported 837 additional COVID-19 test positives Monday morning with 189 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hosptialziations fell by one to 722 statewide.

Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 15,496 tests for a test positive rate of 5.4%.

.