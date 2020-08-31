Accomack County reported two additional COVID-19 test positives in Monday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other metrics were unchanged for the Eastern Shore. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 49 tests for a test positive rate of 4%.

Virginia reported 820 additional COVID-19 test positives with 27 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide fell again by 13 to 764.

11 new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide by the Virginia Department of Health with no new additional probable deaths.

Virginia processed 13,097 tests in Monday’s report for a test positive rate of 6.2%.

