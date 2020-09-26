Accomack County reported three additional COVID-19 test positives in Saturday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other Eastern Shore COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 66 tests for a test positive rate of 4.5%.

Virginia reported 890 additional COVID-19 test positives Saturday morning with 85 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by three to 614 statewide. Virginia still has more than 3,600 hospital beds available for potential COVID-19 patients.

Seven additional deaths were reported statewide with one additional probable death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 19,845 tests in Saturday’s report for a test positive rate of 4.4%.

