Accomack County added three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning and Northampton County added one hospitalization according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The addition brings Accomack’s case count up to 1,042. Accomack’s hospitalizations and deaths remained unchanged at 71 and 14.

Northampton’s case count remained unchanged at 269. The additional hospitalization brought its overall count to 40 and deaths remained unchanged as well at 28.

The Eastern Shore processed 22 tests in these numbers, for a test positive rate of 13.6%.

Virginia added 602 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, for a new overall total of 60,124, but reported four fewer probable COVID-19 cases which fell to 2,663.

Virginia added 41 new confirmed hospitalizations to its numbers, for an overall total of 6,149, but reported two fewer probable COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a new total of 34. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association saw an increase in current hospitalizations Tuesday, reporting 12 new confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations for a new total of 547, and 94 new pending test result COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a new current total of 355.

Virginia reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths, for an overall total of 1,658. Probable COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 105. 1,066 of Virginia’s deaths have been in Virginia’s nursing homes and other assisted living facilities.

Virginia processed 8,666 tests in Tuesday’s numbers, for a positive test rate of 6.9%.

