Accomack County reported three additional COVID-19 test positives in Thursday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other local COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 126 tests in Thursday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 2.3%.

Virginia reported 1,049 additional test positives Thursday morning with 77 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitals fell by 36 statewide to 800.

11 new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide.

Virginia processed 13,763 for a test positive rate of 7.62%.

.