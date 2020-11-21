Accomack County reported six additional COVID-19 test positives in Saturday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other Eastern Shore metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 200 tests for a test positive rate of 3%.

Virginia reported 1,783 additional test positives.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by one to 1,159 currently.

23 new confirmed deaths were reported statewide with three additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 35,503 tests for a test positive rate of 5%.

