Accomack County reported one new COVID-19 case and two hospitalizations Tuesday morning according to the Virginia Department of Health, bringing the county’s overall case count to 1,033 and hospitalizations to 69. Accomack’s deaths remained unchanged at 14.

Northampton reported no changes in cases, hospitalizations or deaths, which remained at 271, 39 and 28.

The Eastern Shore processed 56 tests in Tuesday morning’s report for a test positive rate of 1.7%. The Eastern Shore has had 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.

Virginia reported 503 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 56,452, with 26 additional probable COVID-19 cases, for a new total of 2,542.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 44 new hospitalizations, for a new overall total of 5,881. Probable COVID-19 hospitalizations remained unchanged at 32. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports another day of mixed current hospitalizations. Confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by six to 556 but pending test result COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by seven to 291.

25 new deaths were reported in Virginia, for an overall total of 1,542. Probable COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 103.

Virginia processed 10,228 tests in Tuesday mornings report for a test positive rate of 4.9%.

.