Accomack County reported one additional COVID-19 test positive Friday morning. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District’s 7 day average test positive fell to 1.1%.

On the vaccine side, 14,886 residents of Accomack County(45.5% of the total population) have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 12,780(39.1%) have received both. In Northampton, 7,027(59.1%) have received the first dose and 6,159(51.8%) have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 292 additional COVID-19 test positives with 28 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by eight to 276 statewide.

22 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with one additional probable death.

