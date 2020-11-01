Accomack County reported four new COVID-19 test positives and one hospitalization according to Sunday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other Eastern Shore COVID metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 67 tests for a test positive rate of 5.9%

Virginia reported 972 new COVID-19 test positives with 230 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 30 to 723 statewide.

One new COVID-19 death was reported statewide Sunday morning.

Virginia processed 21,607 tests in Sunday’s report for a test positive rate of 4.4%.

