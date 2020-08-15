Accomack County reported four additional COVID-19 test positives Saturday morning and two hospitalizations according to the Virginia Department of Health. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unmoved. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 123 tests in Saturday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 3.2%.

Virginia reported 845 additional COVID-19 test positives Saturday morning, with 67 additional probable cases.

51 new hospitalizations were reported. Current hospitalizations increased by four to 864 statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 10 additional COVID-19 deaths and one additional probable death.

Virginia processed 16,901 tests for a test positive rate of 4.9%.

