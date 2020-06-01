Accomack County added eight new COVID-19 cases in Monday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, bringing the County’s overall total to 917. Northampton reported four new cases, for a new total of 241. Both hospitalizations and deaths in both counties remained unchanged, with 49 and 12 in Accomack and 28 and 23 in Northampton.

ShoreDailyNews.com is awaiting word from the Eastern Shore Health District as to how many of these cases are actually new.

The Eastern Shore Health District conducted 49 tests in these results. ShoreDailyNews.com will compute the positive test rate when we know the new case count.

Virginia added 748 new COVID-19 cases in Monday’s report, for a total of 42, 499. Virginia also reported 43 new probable cases and the total now stands at 1,251.

49 new hospitalizations were reported in Virginia, for an overall total of 4,660, and two new probable hospitalizations were reported, for a total of 34. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported a large drop in pending COVID-19 test hospitalizations, down 81 to 419 currently, and confirmed current COVID-19 hospitalizations also fell, but only by six to 952. Virginia has 4,420 available hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

The Virginia Department of Health reported eight new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, for a total of 1,282 total in Virginia, and 9 new probable COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 110.

Virginia processed 5,986 tests in these numbers for a positive test rate of 12.55%. Virginia has processed 322,568 tests.

